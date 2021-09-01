Cam Newton’s Shocking Patriots Release May Be Vaccine-Related

The average NFL player's career only lasts a little over three years. While there are some who seem to defy this statistic over and over again , others aren't so lucky. And even star quarterbacks who make headlines for all the right reasons one season can find themselves making them for all the wrong ones the next. That, unfortunately, seems to be happening with the outspoken Cam Newton , who was recently released from the New England Patriots.

Why was Cam Newton released?

Shockingly, it doesn't seem to be solely tied to the pigskin slinger's playing ability. Longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, that Newton was actually playing better than he was last year with the squad: "Certainly he started at a much higher point than last year. Definitely moving in the right direction."

There was some question as to who would be the six-time Super Bowl champs' starting quarterback for the 2021-2022 season. The choice seemed to be between Cam Newton and Mac Jones. During the off-season, it appeared that the former Carolina Panthers standout was a shoo-in for the job, however, Jones steadily improved and was consistently putting up better numbers, so it was announced he would start for the Pats.

Few were surprised at the move given how Jones has been playing. However, fans were stunned to learn that the Pats decided to cut Newton from the team entirely. While Jones was outpointing Newton on the field, it wasn't by such a wide margin that Newton wouldn't have been an extremely compelling relief thrower, especially given his demonstrated ability to be a field star when he was "on."

Adam Beasley of the Pro Football Network has indicated that a combination of three separate factors appears to have contributed to the Patriots' front office decision to ultimately cut: Newton's dip in performance over the summer, Mac Jones' leaps and gains on the field, and Newton's "stance" on getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

