Tom Brady Posted a Video Featuring Some Super Accurate Throws, but Is it Real?

In the video, Tom throws a series of passes into a football passing machine. The passes are incredibly accurate, and all three balls are ultimately thrown back to him after landing in the machine. It's hard to deny that Tom is an accurate passer, but that level of precision left many wondering whether he had had some help from sources that aren't strictly based in the real, physical world.

As it turns out, Tom tagged Ari Fararooy, a videographer, when he posted the video on Instagram. Ari also posted the video, claiming that he was the director and that he was also responsible for special effects. Ari also tagged Warm & Fuzzy, a studio which he claims is responsible for the CGI featured in the video. Ari also tagged Shadow Lion, Brady's media organization, as the producers of the video.

In a caption attached to the video, Tom said that he was looking forward to getting back into the swing of the season. "Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again…" he wrote.

Although Tom credited Ari, who in turn tagged other people, it's unclear how much the video has been adjusted in post-production. It's possible that Tom really did make those throws, and it's also possible that he didn't.