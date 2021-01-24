Meet Tom Brady's Dad, the Guy Who Gave the Quarterback His Competitive Edge

It's no secret that Tom Brady is very good at his job. Even non-football fans are familiarly with his legacy, which includes six Super Bowl wins and a total of nine Super Bowl appearances throughout his career. In April 2020, he started playing for the Buccaneers, but before that he was the star of the New England Patriots.

While most of us already know about his love life (he's married to Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen), many don't know about his life pre-football and how he grew up. His upbringing is a huge part of his success.

Who's Tom Brady's dad?

Tom Brady Sr., 76, who's been spotted in the audience cheering for his son many a time, is the one who pushed his son to be competitive. He once told The Eagle Tribune, "My fault … I started it. Everything we did, and I mean everything, like running home from church, throwing a rock the farthest … Everything was a competition. I guess it made things really fun, at least for the winner.” The Brady family still live in the home they raised their kids in, which is San Mateo, Calif.

Tom Brady Sr. and his wife, Tom's mom, Galynn Brady, still live in the same home even though they could totally afford several Malibu mansions, thanks to their son's salary over the last decade. Tom has a really close relationship with both of his parents, who have been very involved in his career from the start. Tom Brady Sr. still gets interviewed about his son's decisions, like when he left the New England Patriots, which was a shocking move for everyone.

“I think it’s just change. I don’t know that it’s a divorce. Twenty years together is a long time. I can’t tell you the hundreds of times Tommy has said, ‘Bill [Belichick] is the best coach in football.’ Tommy sings Bill’s praises. Divorce sounds a little bit harsh," Tom Brady Sr. said during an episode of the Raising Fame: Sports Edition podcast with Dell and Sonya Curry, per Boston.