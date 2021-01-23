Logo
Home > Human Interest
Former GM of the Green Bay Packers, Ted Thompson
Source: YouTube

Former GM of the Green Bay Packers, Ted Thompson, Left Behind an Amazing Legacy

By

Updated

It was a sad week for Green Bay Packers fans, as it was reported that the former Green Bay Packers general manager, Ted Thompson, died on Wednesday, Jan. 20. He died in his home in Atlanta. Ted was only 68. The team's current head coach, Matt LaFleur stated, "We are sitting here with heavy hearts today. I just know how important he was to many people in this building." 

So what was his cause of death?

Article continues below advertisement

Ted was known for drafting some of the biggest names in Packers history, like Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari, Mason Crosby, Davante Adams, and others. In fact, he built the 2010-11 Super Bowl winning team. Even the way players are drafted now is reminiscent of Ted's methodology. According to The Spun, "Ted Thompson’s influence clearly remains with current GM Brian Gutenkunst and the rest of the front office."

“His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster," Matt said.

ted thompson
Source: YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

What was Ted Thompson's cause of death?

It has not been announced what former Green Bay Packers GM Ted Thompson's cause of death is. However, it was reported in May 2019 that Ted was diagnosed with an autonomic disorder that affected his nerves. His declining health was what forced him to step down as GM after the 2017 season. It's unclear how or why he developed the disorder, since it can sometimes be the result of another health issue, like Parkinson's or diabetes.

In an official statement, Ted announced, “I have been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder. I feel that it’s important to mention that based on the test results and opinions of medical specialists, they feel that I do not fit the profile of someone suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).” CTE is a progressive and fatal condition that has no cure or treatment. It's unclear whether Ted actually had CTE (and medical professionals can only determine this after someone dies).

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

According to Packers News, people began noticing a difference in Ted's behavior in 2017. The GM "looked worn down and spoke slowly."

Ted stated, “Late in the 2017 season, (president) Mark Murphy and I had a conversation about my health and future with the Packers. At that time, we mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of myself and the organization to step away from my role as general manager.” He asked fans for privacy for himself and his family.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

Ted had been with the Packers for 13 years, and his legacy will never be forgotten. 

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy stated, “Ted lived a life of true Christian humility in a world where it’s more common to proclaim one’s own greatness. Those who knew him well admired his brilliance as a scout and his extraordinary ability to find players of good character. He was slyly funny and a loyal and true friend. We will all miss him very much and we send our deepest sympathy to his family who loved and supported him throughout his life.”

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here's Why the Green Bay Packers Are Called the Packers

New Orleans Born Rapper Lil Wayne Is a Diehard Cheesehead

Bill Michaels Abruptly Leaves His Long-Running Milwaukee Sports Radio Show

More From Distractify

  • Salt-N-Pepa
    .
    Entertainment
    The 'Salt-N-Pepa' Lifetime Biopic Covers Cheryl James' Eating Disorder [TW]
  • ulmer nest
    .
    Trending
    German City Builds Solar Power Sleeping Pods to Keep Its Homeless Warm
  • what happend to dr dre
    .
    Entertainment
    Dr. Dre Has Been Hospitalized After Suffering Brain Aneurysm
  • what happened to guy fieri sister morgan
    .
    Entertainment
    This Is What Happened to Guy Fieri's Sister, Morgan, Who Tragically Died in 2011