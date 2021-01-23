Former GM of the Green Bay Packers, Ted Thompson, Left Behind an Amazing Legacy

It was a sad week for Green Bay Packers fans, as it was reported that the former Green Bay Packers general manager, Ted Thompson , died on Wednesday, Jan. 20. He died in his home in Atlanta. Ted was only 68. The team's current head coach, Matt LaFleur stated, "We are sitting here with heavy hearts today. I just know how important he was to many people in this building."

“His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster," Matt said.

Ted was known for drafting some of the biggest names in Packers history, like Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari, Mason Crosby, Davante Adams, and others. In fact, he built the 2010-11 Super Bowl winning team. Even the way players are drafted now is reminiscent of Ted's methodology. According to The Spun, " Ted Thompson’s influence clearly remains with current GM Brian Gutenkunst and the rest of the front office."

What was Ted Thompson's cause of death?

It has not been announced what former Green Bay Packers GM Ted Thompson's cause of death is. However, it was reported in May 2019 that Ted was diagnosed with an autonomic disorder that affected his nerves. His declining health was what forced him to step down as GM after the 2017 season. It's unclear how or why he developed the disorder, since it can sometimes be the result of another health issue, like Parkinson's or diabetes.

In an official statement, Ted announced, “I have been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder. I feel that it’s important to mention that based on the test results and opinions of medical specialists, they feel that I do not fit the profile of someone suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).” CTE is a progressive and fatal condition that has no cure or treatment. It's unclear whether Ted actually had CTE (and medical professionals can only determine this after someone dies).

Ted Thompson, the former #Packers general manager who drafted a Hall of Fame quarterback, built the Super Bowl XLV championship team, & shepherded one of the most successful stretches in team history, has passed away at age 68: https://t.co/COgiSZgo02 pic.twitter.com/gHKgEo5spN — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 21, 2021 Source: Twitter

According to Packers News, people began noticing a difference in Ted's behavior in 2017. The GM "looked worn down and spoke slowly." Ted stated, “Late in the 2017 season, (president) Mark Murphy and I had a conversation about my health and future with the Packers. At that time, we mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of myself and the organization to step away from my role as general manager.” He asked fans for privacy for himself and his family.

Ted had been with the Packers for 13 years, and his legacy will never be forgotten.

Thank you Ted Thompson. Thank you for giving me my first opportunity to make an opening day roster. Thank you for believing in me for 9 years and allowing me to grow as a player. Lastly, thank you for bringing me and my family to Green Bay. You changed our lives! RIP TED — John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) January 21, 2021 Source: Twitter

Thank you, Ted.



Remembering the legacy of former #Packers GM Ted Thompson pic.twitter.com/FgZQloD5x8 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 21, 2021 Source: Twitter

I’m heartbroken by the news of Ted Thompson. I will forever be thankful for him believing in me. #WinItForTed 💔💔 — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) January 21, 2021 Source: Twitter