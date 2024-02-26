Home > Television > Reality TV Lights, Camera, Romance! Breaking Down Joe Manganiello's Dating History In July 2023, Joe Manganiello parted ways with Sofia Vergara, and shortly thereafter, he started dating 'Winning Time' actress Caitlin O'Connor. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 26 2024, Published 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Meet one of Hollywood's enduring heartthrobs, the one and only Joe Manganiello! Picture this: A young, dashing Joe bursting onto the scene back in 2002 as Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi's beloved film Spider-Man. However, his real claim to fame came when he transformed into the smoldering werewolf Alcide Herveaux in HBO's True Blood.

But, hey, let's hit pause on the movie magic for a second and dive into Joe's off-screen escapades. For those unaware, this guy isn't just famous for his on-screen charisma — his love life is as buzzworthy as his blockbuster roles! So, let's take a closer look at Joe Manganiello's dating history.

Source: Getty Images

Joe Manganiello is currently dating Caitlin O'Connor.

Source: Getty Images

As of September 2023, Joe Manganiello is dating Winning Time actress Caitlin O'Connor. At the time, a source told People the two were "casually seeing" each other after meeting in a hot tub at a small party. The couple made their red carpet debut later that year at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala at Cipriani in New York City. Since then, the duo has reportedly moved in together and made their relationship Insta-official.

Joe was previously married to beloved actress Sofía Vergara.

Source: Getty Images

One of our cherished former Hollywood couples is Joe Manganiello and Colombian actress Sofía Vergara. They met through Sofía's Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, in 2014. Their romance blossomed swiftly, and after just six months of dating, they became engaged! They married in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 22, 2015. However, on July 17, 2023, the pair announced their separation and intention to divorce after seven years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in February 2024.

He dated model Bridget Peters from 2013 to 2014.

Source: Getty Images

In 2012, Joe met model Bridget Peters at a Las Vegas boxing match, where she worked as a ring girl. Throughout their relationship, they often attended red carpet premieres together and showcased their affection publicly. Sadly, the two parted ways sometime in 2014.

Joe briefly dated his 'Magic Mike' co-star Tenley Dene.

In July 2012, Joe was seen affectionately holding hands and kissing Tenley Dene in Los Angeles. They crossed paths on the set of Magic Mike, where Joe stars as Big Dick Richie, while Tenley reportedly appeared as an uncredited clubgoer in the award-winning dramedy. But alas, after that magical moment, they vanished from the celebrity sighting radar, leaving us to wonder if it was just a whirlwind fling in the City of Angels.

Joe Manganiello was engaged to actress Audra Marie.

Source: Getty Images