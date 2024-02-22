Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn's Dating History — His Taylor Swift Era and Beyond Did anyone know the name Joe Alwyn before he was romantically linked to Taylor Swift? Has the "London Boy" dated anyone else since then? By Melissa Willets Feb. 22 2024, Published 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

We'll probably never get around the reality that Joe Alwyn's most famous relationship was with Taylor Swift. But remember how secretive they were? The British actor and the national treasure weren't often photographed together during their six-year romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe has probably had relationships with other people and just kept them on the down low. Because, let's get real, it was seemingly the actor who wanted to have a hush-hush relationship — not the singer-songwriter who is splashing her love life all over the place now that she's in her Travis Kelce era. So, what is Joe Alwyn's dating history? Has he been linked to anyone other than the woman who wrote entire albums about him? Here is what we know about Joe.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift

Did anyone know the name Joe Alwyn before he was romantically linked to the most famous woman on the entire planet? But upon first starting to date Taylor in 2016, suddenly everyone wanted to know about the "London Boy."

Joe and Taylor dated for six years, although they were reticent to discuss their relationship. In 2018, he said, "I just don't pay attention to what I don't want to pay attention to. I turn everything else down on a dial. I don't have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that's this, and that's what I am doing."

Article continues below advertisement

As for Taylor, she clearly respected Joe's boundaries about the relationship, and shot down interviewers' attempts to discuss her boyfriend. "I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion," she told The Guardian.

Taylor added, "If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it — but it's just that it goes out into the world. That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."

Article continues below advertisement

While many people thought Taylor and Joe would get engaged and married — and some speculated they did so in private — by early 2023, the relationship had ended. And while the break up "Hits Different" for the Eras Tour star, Joe kept mum about his feelings. Taylor moved on with Travis. Did Joe go on to date anyone new?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Laird

Joe is rumored to be dating British actor Emma Laird, who is known for her roles in Mayor of Kingstown and The Crowded Room. Not surprisingly, Joe hasn't confirmed this relationship.

When Emma shared a carousel of images of her time filming The Brutalist, one shot that included a candid of her co-star, Joe, got the internet talking.

Article continues below advertisement

It appears that Emma had to turn off the comments to the post, but fans have taken to her other Instagram posts to express their support for Taylor. Many commented with Taylor memes or wrote "team Taylor" in the comments.