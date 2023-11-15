Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds Is a Happily Married Man, but What's His Dating History? Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of our favorite couples, but who did Ryan date before her? Let's take a look at his dating history. By Allison Hunt Nov. 14 2023, Published 11:24 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Before Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively became literally couple goals and trolled each other in the most adorable ways that make us so envious, they had storied pasts and dating histories.

For example, did you know that Ryan is rumored to have been the inspiration for the Alanis Morrissette song "You Oughta Know"? With that said, let's take a walk down Ryan Reynolds's dating history shall we?

Ryan Reynolds found his end game, but who did he date in the past?

Source: Getty Images

While we know the end game here (Ryan and Blake get married and have four beautiful children together), it was a journey to get there. Here are the people Ryan dated before Blake.

Melissa Joan Hart

Source: Getty Images

Many people didn't know about this one. Ryan reportedly had a "fling" with Melissa Joan Hart in 1996 while the pair were filming the movie version of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Look at those babies!

Traylor Howard

Source: Getty Images

In 1998, Ryan was rumored to have dated his co-star Traylor Howard during their sitcom, Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place. However, the pair never discussed their romance publicly.

Kristen Johnson

Source: Getty Images

In 1999, Ryan was paired with Kristen Johnson from the TV show Third Rock from the Sun. The two were paired together after attending The Green Mile premiere.

Alanis Morrissette

Source: Getty Images

Ryan and singer Alanis Morrissette first started dating in 2002 and got engaged two years later in 2004. The pair were engaged for three years before splitting up in 2007. Ryan inspired Alanis's album Flavors of Entanglement and more specifically the song "Torch." Alanis hasn't said who "You Oughta Know" is about, but it has been rumored to be about Ryan, among others.

Scarlett Johansson

Source: Getty Images

Quickly after the break up with Alanis, Ryan started seeing Scarlett Johansson. The pair had a whirlwind romance and were married in 2008. Sadly, Ryan and Scarlett broke up just two years later.

Agnes Fischer

Source: Getty Images

Ryan and German model Agnes Fischer were seen together while Ryan filmed his movie Safe House in South Africa in 2011. It isn't clear how long the two dated.

Charlize Theron

Source: Getty Images

Ryan also reportedly had a two-month fling with actor Charlize Theron. They were set up by mutual friends, but the two supposedly had "different priorities" and they decided to go their separate ways.

Blake Lively

Source: Getty Images

This leads us to Ryan's wife, the mother of his children, the stunning Blake Lively. Ryan and Blake met on the set of Green Lantern, but were just friends before going on a double date a year later with different people. During the date, they realized there was a spark. Ryan and Blake got married in 2012 and now have four beautiful children together.

