Blake Lively Is Pregnant and Taylor Swift Is Dropping an Album — Coincidence? We Think Not
Green Lantern actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s love story is straight out of a rom-com. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the two revealed that they're stepping into a new chapter. At the 10th Annual Forbes Power Woman’s Summit, the actress debuted her baby bump, confirming that she and her husband are expecting baby number four.
But does this mean that there’s even more new Taylor Swift music on the way? According to these hilarious memes on Twitter, the answer is hell yes.
The memes about Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's baby explained!
News of Blake’s pregnancy surfaced online soon after Taylor announced the release of Midnights, and Swifties suspect that their timing is no coincidence. After all, Taylor did draw inspiration from the celebrity couple on her eighth studio album, Folklore, released in the summer of 2020.
Taylor’s Billboard 100 single “Betty” featured the names of Blake and Ryan’s two eldest children — James and Inez. At the time, the name of Blake and Ryan's third child had yet to be confirmed, but many fans suspected that the title of the song was a not-so-subtle hint.
Later, Ryan opened up about his and Blake’s tight-knit relationship with Taylor and shared his thoughts on “Betty.” In an interview with the Daily Mail, he described the song as “pretty damn amazing.”
Although the song obviously centers around fictional characters and not his children, Ryan said the shoutout was “an honor.” The actor added, “The names are the names of our kids. We trust [Taylor] implicitly. She's very sensitive to any of that stuff.”
Following the announcement of Blake and Ryan’s fourth child, fans of the entertainers believe that Taylor may drop a hint about their new bundle of joy on her new album, which is set to release in 2023. Twitter was set ablaze with memes that suggest that Blake’s baby is a sign that new music is on the way.
It's all coming together now...
If one plus one is two and two plus two is four, that means that Blake will drop her baby on the same day that Taylor releases Reputation (Taylor's Version). It all makes sense.
Because that's what friends are for...
We should all be as lucky to have a friend like Blake, who was so ready for Taylor to release new music that she took matters into her own hands and got pregnant again.
Knock knock...
Who are we kidding? It's likely that Taylor will find out the name and sex of Blake's unborn baby before Ryan does.
Run, Taylor. Run.
Are we the only ones hoping that Taylor remixes "Betty" to include Blake and Ryan's new baby's name?
#TailorSwift is coming out of retirement...
In 2020, Taylor gifted her longtime friend Gigi Hadid a handmade blanket when she was expecting her first child with Zayn Malik. With Blake's announcement, it's safe to say that Tailor Swift is coming out of retirement soon.