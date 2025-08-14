What Is an Opalite? Taylor Swift Used It as a Song Title and We Want to Know Why
Taylor Swift just likes the color orange.
When it was revealed that Taylor Swift was going to be a guest on The New Heights Podcast, which her boyfriend and his brother host, Swifties lost their collective minds.
This is the first time the singer sat down with her partner, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, and it was predictably adorable. The conversation provided a rare and intimate look into her relationship, as well as the singer's artistic process.
We also learned just how much she loves her fans and, in particular, dropping little Easter Eggs for them to figure out. When asked by Jason Kelce about the "art of the Easter Egg," Taylor laid out some parameters.
One thing she will never do is tie an Easter Egg back to her personal life. This is good to know because fans are already digging into the track list of her 12th studio album, which includes the song "Opalite."
With that in mind, let's look at the meaning of opalite.
What does opalite mean?
First and foremost, an opalite is not an opal, which is a naturally occurring mineraloid. Opalite is a man-made glass stone that has a milky white or translucent appearance.
In other words, it's the synthetic version of an opal. It's primarily used in jewelry or some other decorative capacity.
In the podcast, Taylor also references numerology. It's pretty well-documented that she has a connection to the number 13, and she says as much during the interview. Although the singer has never expressly mentioned an interest in crystals, folks who respect numerology often have a passion for crystals as well.
In a Subreddit devoted to crystals, a user asked what an opalite does. According to r/mothernatureminerals, "Opalite is a stone that you should have if you wish to harness and increase your personal power." It will also "help you unleash your inner strength so that you will uncover and express your deeper feelings."
In some situations, an opalite can be orange, a color that Taylor Swift likes.
When light shines behind an opalite, it can glow orange. This might be another reason Taylor is interested in that particular moonstone dupe.
At one point in the podcast, she pulled out a vinyl of her next album, "The Life of a Showgirl." The actual record is orange, which prompted Jason to ask about the significance of the color orange.
Taylor said she just always liked the color orange.
"It feels like kind of energetically how my life has felt," she said. The entire album is about what was going on behind the scenes during the Eras Tour. Everything was "exuberant and electric and vibrant."
To accomplish this, she worked with producers Max Martin and Shellback, who were behind such bangers as "Shake It Off" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."
It sounds like we're getting an album we can dance to, instead of cry with.