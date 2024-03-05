Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Jason Kelce Has Retired From the NFL With His Wife and Kids in Mind "Kylie has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on." By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 5 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Kelce family name now holds plenty of weight to it. After all, two Kelces have cemented themselves as NFL legends over the past few years. Travis Kelce has long been considered one of the greatest tight ends in the history of American football and has multiple Super Bowl victories under his belt as part of the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason Kelce boasts a similar reputation as a Super Bowl champion and a legendary center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As with any athlete, though, the legend and career don't last forever. On March 5, 2024, Jason announced that he was formally retiring from the NFL. In an emotional press conference attended by his family, Jason expressed his desire to continue working in the NFL in some capacity. However, this was a decision that didn't come lightly, although his wife and kids have been at the front of his mind as he decided to make this announcement. Who are Jason's kids? Let's meet them.

Jason Kelce has a sizeable family with three kids.

Jason has been married to his wife, Kylie McDevitt, since 2018. Incidentally, this was the same year that Jason and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Together, the two of them have three daughters. Their first Wyatt was born in 2019. Elliotte followed shortly after in 2021. Their third and youngest daughter, Bennett, was born in 2023. Adorably enough, Jason's girls refer to Travis as "Uncle Travvy" and they typically root for their daddy over their uncle in football.

Unsurprisingly, Jason's family was at the forefront of his mind when it came to announcing his retirement. In his Prime documentary that debuted in 2023, Jason mentioned that his having played football for more than a decade had taken a toll on both his physical health and his family. During his announcement in 2024, he spoke out in loving support of his family as he choked back tears during the conference. Kylie was sitting in the front row along with Jason's parents and his brother Travis.

"[Kylie] has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on," Jason stated. "We've had a great run, Ky." Coincidentally, his second daughter, Elliotte, celebrated her fourth birthday on the same day as Jason's retirement announcement.

