Jason Kelce Might Be Retiring, but He Hasn't Made an Official Announcement Yet
By Joseph Allen Jan. 17 2024, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Although even more attention has been put on his brother in recent months, Jason Kelce has also gotten his fair share of attention this year thanks in large part to the podcast the two pro football players host together. Jason, who has played center for the Philadelphia Eagles for more than a decade, may finally be hanging up his cleats for good following the team's wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 15, 2024.

Jason, who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2017, has spent his entire NFL career with the team. He gave a locker room speech following the team's loss that had many convinced he might retire. Is Jason Kelce retired?



Is Jason Kelce retiring?

Jason reportedly told his team in the locker room that he would be retiring from the NFL, and he appeared to be visibly emotional following the loss. On the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with Travis, though, Jason said that he hasn't made any sort of final decision about whether he'll be back or not. “I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Jason explained.

“… I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision," he continued. Jason was also quick to add that he has no desire to draw things out or make his ultimate decision feel too dramatic, but he wants to take the time to carefully consider the decision.

“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he explained.

Jason may not have definitively retired in the Eagles locker room after the game, but it sounds like he game his team a speech in a way that could signify the end of his tenure with the team.

“Frustated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down," he said.