Did Travis Kelce Get a Hair Transplant for Taylor Swift? Rumors Are Spiraling Some fans are speculating Travis Kelce got hair transplants to make Taylor Swift happy. By Trisha Faulkner Published June 13 2025, 2:53 p.m. ET

If you happen to dip into Taylor Swift TikTok or catch a Swiftie gossip reel on YouTube, odds are you’ve seen the Travis Kelce hair transplant rumors. There are tons of hot takes floating around with many suggesting that the NFL star got a hair transplant just to impress Taylor.

Now let’s be clear: There isn’t a single credible sliver of evidence to support the idea that Taylor Swift asked for Travis to upgrade his hairline. That’s just the internet doing what it does best: spiraling over a fresh look. Setting all that chatter aside for a second, the question still stands: Did he actually get a hair transplant? Turns out, the person who knows best — his longtime barber — actually spoke up about it.

Source: Mega

Travis Kelce hair transplant rumors took off, but his barber says nope.

Unfortunately for Travis, the internet has been buzzing about his appearance since he started dating Taylor. In May 2025, however, the hair transplant rumors soared to a new high. Suddenly, social media platforms were flooded with before-and-after photos comparing Travis’s hairline like it held the secrets of the universe.

Turns out, the source who probably knows Travis’s scalp best caught wind of the rumors and decided to clear the air. Speaking to Us Weekly, his longtime barber and friend, Vince Garcia, swiftly shut down the chatter. “Nah, not at all, man. That’s a full head of hair right there,” Vince explained.

Furthermore, this isn’t just any barber protecting their client. Vince and Travis go way back. They’ve been friends for a long time and he’s definitely the man for the job when it comes to clearing up these rumors.

A photo with a bold new haircut has fans talking.

Of course, facts didn’t stop the internet from losing its mind in early June 2025. A photo of Travis and Taylor on a date made the rounds, and let’s just say the fan reactions were ... a lot. The haircut? Longer, looser, and very different from what fans are used to seeing. People were quick to weigh in.

Parade shared the photo and highlighted the chaos it caused. Fans called the new look “unrecognizable” and “bold” — and not necessarily in a good way. Comments flooded social media, with some begging him to “bring back the buzz cut” and others wondering if Taylor had influenced the change.

Honestly, it isn’t crazy for fans to think Taylor inspired his latest look. After all, the guy is dating a woman who has inspired albums, eras, and a full fashion line. So, it wouldn’t be too farfetched to think she could inspire a little hair experimentation as well. Still, it is important to keep in mind there hasn’t been any credible evidence to support the idea that Taylor influenced his latest hairstyle at all.