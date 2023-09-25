These Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Memes and Tweets Are Scoring Touchdowns With Us
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be dating and the internet cannot stop tweeting and meme-ing this potential couple. See their best posts here.
The Gist:
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be dating.
- Taylor accepted Travis's invite to watch his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, play against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mss. in Sept. 2023.
- After the game, Taylor and Travis went on a date and the internet exploded with memes and tweets about the alleged couple.
In the most unpredictable plot twist of all time, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be dating. Yes, one of the biggest pop singers of all time, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end might be a couple.
In September 2023, there were whispers that these two had been hanging out and understandably so, fans on both sides have gone wild. Swifties began taking an intense interest in football, and fans of the Chiefs started taking a crack at the Taylor Swift vault puzzles on Google. But what really ignited the dating rumors was that Taylor was spotted at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game on Sept. 24, 2023, sitting with his mother, Donna Kelce.
After the game, where the Chiefs won and Travis scored a touchdown, the potential boyfriend and girlfriend walked through the locker room together (see the video here) as they left the stadium to grab dinner. Travis then drove Taylor to the restaurant in his convertible and according to fans on TikTok, Travis and Taylor emptied the restaurant out for a private dinner by paying everyone's bill. And that's all we know so far.
Naturally, the internet has begun talking about these two cuties. Below, we've shared all the memes and tweets that scored touchdowns with us.
The best memes and tweets about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged romance:
Swifties and fans of the Chiefs have been busy at work putting together only the most hilariously adorable content of these two.
She took a plane for you, bro.
Not only did Travis have to worry about winning the game, but he also had to worry about winning Taylor's heart. But from the looks of it, he already did.
They delivered with their commentary. Seems they knew about Taylor's music *all too well.*
FYI, the Chiefs just got millions of more dedicated fans thanks to Taylor.
Confirmed: Taylor and Travis both like to get silly!
Travis and Taylor > Troy and Gabriella.
This is national breaking news!
Hit Patrick Mahomes up for all your wingman needs.
*casually trying to shake it off that he's a superstar on the field*
Taylor, baby, he scored that for you!
Phenomenal tweet. Also, their names both start with T.
There's no backing out now, Travis and Taylor! The fans have begun making edit videos of y'all.
What a time to be alive!
She was riding shotgun with her hair undone in the front seat of his car!
This is all of us, right now!
Sorry not sorry, but Taylor and Travis know how to dominate the news cycle.
Love is the air and hopefully less pollution! While we all love Taylor, her private jet emissions definitely make her an environmental anti-hero.
What bases is signing NDAs for each other?
Travis Kelce first gushed over Taylor in July 2023.
Travis first expressed interest in Taylor on a July 26 episode of his podcast New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce, which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.
Travis opened up about attending the Eras Tour concert in Kansas City and said, "If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."
Unfortunately, he never got to exchange bracelets with her, though. He further explained: “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butt-hurt."