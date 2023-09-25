Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift These Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Memes and Tweets Are Scoring Touchdowns With Us Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be dating and the internet cannot stop tweeting and meme-ing this potential couple. See their best posts here. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 25 2023, Published 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Twitter / @caroswiftt13; Twitter / @pardonmytake

In the most unpredictable plot twist of all time, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be dating. Yes, one of the biggest pop singers of all time, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end might be a couple.

In September 2023, there were whispers that these two had been hanging out and understandably so, fans on both sides have gone wild. Swifties began taking an intense interest in football, and fans of the Chiefs started taking a crack at the Taylor Swift vault puzzles on Google. But what really ignited the dating rumors was that Taylor was spotted at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game on Sept. 24, 2023, sitting with his mother, Donna Kelce.

Source: Getty Images Taylor Swift is seen here at a Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24. On her left seated is Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.

After the game, where the Chiefs won and Travis scored a touchdown, the potential boyfriend and girlfriend walked through the locker room together (see the video here) as they left the stadium to grab dinner. Travis then drove Taylor to the restaurant in his convertible and according to fans on TikTok, Travis and Taylor emptied the restaurant out for a private dinner by paying everyone's bill. And that's all we know so far.

Naturally, the internet has begun talking about these two cuties. Below, we've shared all the memes and tweets that scored touchdowns with us.

The best memes and tweets about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged romance:

Swifties and fans of the Chiefs have been busy at work putting together only the most hilariously adorable content of these two.

travis kelce when taylor swift actually showed up to his game: pic.twitter.com/PkifBnKTsj — jaden 🪻 (@everwh0res) September 24, 2023

She took a plane for you, bro.

Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/oFQFUtyNMX — Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) September 24, 2023

Not only did Travis have to worry about winning the game, but he also had to worry about winning Taylor's heart. But from the looks of it, he already did.

the NFL broadcast writing staff prepping for the Taylor Swift lyric puns seeing her at the Chiefs game with Travis Kelce’s mompic.twitter.com/Mr25KAAVmv — T (@trinawatters) September 24, 2023

They delivered with their commentary. Seems they knew about Taylor's music *all too well.*

FYI, the Chiefs just got millions of more dedicated fans thanks to Taylor.

taylor and travis are two sides of the same coin😭 pic.twitter.com/L4qdfKTsSX — Ron🩵 (@midnightstrack2) September 25, 2023

Confirmed: Taylor and Travis both like to get silly!

taylor swift at travis kelce game soon pic.twitter.com/uzSfNMIodf — ivy (mourning kendall roy) (@ohhhhherewego) September 24, 2023

Travis and Taylor > Troy and Gabriella.

“Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead” pic.twitter.com/INrtM3how5 — Sarah Griffin (@skg_18) September 24, 2023

This is national breaking news!

“I knew she [Taylor Swift] was in the house…. so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis.” - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on Travis Kelce’s touchdown!pic.twitter.com/crFG5Rwld1 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023

Hit Patrick Mahomes up for all your wingman needs.

Travis meeting Taylor after the game pic.twitter.com/swMH7na4QZ — ava 💌 (@thislllove) September 24, 2023

*casually trying to shake it off that he's a superstar on the field*

Travis Kelce talking to Taylor Swift after the game asking her if she saw his touchdown pic.twitter.com/Znh5LalZrU — A Nobody’s Burner Account (@clevelandidiot) September 24, 2023

Taylor, baby, he scored that for you!

my brother's thoughts on taylor and travis 😭 pic.twitter.com/HQRhUAJI4w — cassie (@blrryfacelive) September 25, 2023

Phenomenal tweet. Also, their names both start with T.

Taylor and Travis edits began 😭pic.twitter.com/UqbIKS99xI — Loly ¹⁹⁸⁹ ͭ ͮ (@midnera) September 25, 2023

There's no backing out now, Travis and Taylor! The fans have begun making edit videos of y'all.

me when taylor swift and travis kelce ride off in a convertible pic.twitter.com/BtVUZnhk18 — jackie & cece (@brutalb3sti3s) September 25, 2023

What a time to be alive!

me watching taylor drive away in a convertible for her first date with travis kelce on a sunday night in kansas city pic.twitter.com/DpXr9UiLmK — brit 🫶🏼 (@sapphiretearsky) September 25, 2023

She was riding shotgun with her hair undone in the front seat of his car!

me right now being like an ipad kid looking at all the travis kelce taylor swift tweets pic.twitter.com/OdVj3J4QXz — emily (@titosoatmilk) September 24, 2023

This is all of us, right now!

Kris Jenner after spending the week leaking news Kim Kardashian was dating Odell Beckham Jr. and securing the Usher SuperBowl announcement just for Taylor Swift to show up at the Chiefs game with Travis Kelce’s mom and break the internetpic.twitter.com/LAvzvbKCQa — T (@trinawatters) September 24, 2023

Sorry not sorry, but Taylor and Travis know how to dominate the news cycle.

Just realised Taylor doesn't have to fly to London every weekend since Travis is American oh CO2 Barbie no longer CO2ing — T.m 🪽 | Eras SG 7/3 (@tmlovesred2) September 25, 2023

Love is the air and hopefully less pollution! While we all love Taylor, her private jet emissions definitely make her an environmental anti-hero.

What bases is signing NDAs for each other?

Travis Kelce first gushed over Taylor in July 2023.

Travis first expressed interest in Taylor on a July 26 episode of his podcast New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce, which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. Travis opened up about attending the Eras Tour concert in Kansas City and said, "If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."