Taylor Swift Is at It Again, This Time With Google Vault Clues Taylor Swift partnered with Google to create a vault word puzzle. Here is everything we know about how it works and is how to get the clues. By Allison Hunt Sep. 19 2023, Published 8:53 p.m. ET

Mother is at it again. She sure does love her easter eggs and puzzles. Oh no, we're not talking about our mother, although to be honest she does love decorating Easter eggs and doing puzzles. We are of course talking about Taylor Swift.

On September 19, 2023, whenever you typed "Taylor Swift" into the Google search bar, a blue vault appears. When you click on it, it opens a word puzzle, giving you a clue as to what the word could be. It seems that Taylor is teasing her "From the Vault" tracks to her upcoming rerelease, 1989 (Taylor's Version). So how do you get the Taylor Swift vault clues? Don't worry, we got you.

How to get Taylor Swift vault clues.

The day started like any other: drinking our coffee and aimless scrolling through our Instagram feed when our hearts stopped a beat: Taylor Swift posted a soundless video of a blue vault ala 1989 with random letters flying across the screen.

The cryptic caption read, "You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain," which is a play on lyrics from her song "Blank Space" from 1989.

We took that "search" over to Google, where when you type in "Taylor Swift," a blue vault would appear. If you click the vault, a word scramble takes over the screen.

For example, the TikTok above shows that their hint for the word scramble was "caption." The correct answer, which gets typed into the search bar, is "got a haircut." This was a caption that Taylor once used on a post during the 1989 era.

The ticker at the bottom of the puzzles shows that we are working our way to 33 million puzzles solved. So how do you get the answers to the clues? Well, Taylor Swift YouTuber @taylorswifthockeybro did the lord's work by putting together a Google doc with all the hints and answers for us. We thank you for your service, Taylor Swift Hockey Bro.

Fans are already speculating that Nicki Minaj may be on a vault track after the interaction at the VMAs where Taylor said, "That's my favorite Sagittarius over there." Sagittarius just happens to be one of the solutions to the vault word puzzle. Could it even be the name of a vault track?