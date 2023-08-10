Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift BFF Goals! A Complete Timeline of Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' Friendship Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were once inseparable, but the BFFS eventually grew apart. With that said, here's a complete timeline of their friendship. By Allison DeGrushe Aug. 10 2023, Published 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When we think of the most iconic celebrity friendships, we automatically think of Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss. The two were once inseparable but seemingly grew apart in the late 2010s. However, with the fashion model attending one of Taylor's "Eras" tour dates, we can't help but think the former BFFs will reconcile. So, as we await their reunion, let's look back at Taylor and Karlie's friendship timeline.

Article continues below advertisement

January 2012: Taylor mentions Karlie in her 'Vogue' cover story.

Taylor talked about Karlie in her Vogue cover interview, telling the outlet, "I love Karlie Kloss. I want to bake cookies with her!" The model read the piece and quickly tweeted, "Hey @taylorswift13, love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine? :)"

Hey @taylorswift13 love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine? :) — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 17, 2012

Article continues below advertisement

November 2013: Taylor and Karlie are BFFs goals at the VS Fashion Show.

Their friendship seemingly blossomed out of the spotlight, as they weren't first publicly spotted together until the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The duo shared a sweet moment as Karli walked the runaway and Taylor sang her hit song, "I Knew You Were Trouble."

March 2014: Taylor and Karlie go on a road trip.

Taylor and Karlie embarked on a road trip, which the latter documented on social media. "Karlie ❤️'s @taylorswift," she captioned a photo of her tracing that exact same confession into the sand. During "another epic pit stop," Karli happily embraced Taylor in a cute picture.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2014: The pair head to the Met Gala together.

Taylor and Karlie attended the Met Gala together: "Pre #MetGala glam party with @taylorswift," Karlie captioned a selfie of the BFFS doing their makeup for the fashion event.

Article continues below advertisement

September 2014: Taylor says she has a room for Karlie at her house.

After a summer of BFF shenanigans, Taylor sat down with Rolling Stone for a cover story. She gave the reporter a tour of her home, including the guest room "where Karlie usually stays. ... There's a basket of Kloss’s favorite Whole Foods treats next to the bed, and multiple photos of her on the walls."

December 2014: The duo slays the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Taylor performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show again, this time belting all the hits from "1989." Karlie shared a photo of the two walking backstage with the caption, "Cause we never go out of style, We never go out of style."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

February 2015: Taylor and Karlie appear on the cover of 'Vogue' together.

The inseparable best friends appeared on the cover of Vogue together. They discussed their friendship, with Taylor adding, "People had been telling us for years we needed to meet. I remember makeup artists and hair people going, 'Doesn't she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They're the same.'"

Article continues below advertisement

May 2015: Karlie appears in Taylor's music video of "Bad Blood."

Karlie appeared in Taylor's star-studded music video for "Bad Blood," a song allegedly about the singer's epic feud with fellow pop icon Katy Perry.

Article continues below advertisement

June 2015: Karlie joins Taylor on her "1989" tour.

Karlie and a few other members of Taylor's iconic squad — Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevigne, Serena Williams, and Kendall Jenner — hopped on stage during the "Blank Space" singer's concert in London.

August 2015: The bestie attend the MTV VMAs together.

Taylor showed up to the MTV VMAs with her squad, which, of course, included her BFF Karlie.

Article continues below advertisement

I will not allow the media to misconstrue my words. Taylor has always had my back and I will always have hers. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) August 16, 2016

August 2016: Karli addresses Taylor's feud with Kim and Kanye.

During the height of Taylor's messy feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the Sunday Times Style asked Karlie if she thinks Kim is a good person. "Ha... you know... I honestly... I... I...," she stuttered before saying, "I think she's been a lovely person to me in the past. Look, I really don't know her that well." Karlie later tweeted about the situation: "I will not allow the media to misconstrue my words," she wrote. "Taylor has always had my back, and I will always have hers."

Article continues below advertisement

December 2016: Karlie shares a sweet tribute for Taylor's birthday.

"Happiest of Birthdays to my ride or die @taylorswift. I feel blessed to count you as my friend, sister, and partner in crime," Karlie captioned a post for Taylor's birthday. "Can't wait to celebrate together very soon."

Article continues below advertisement

January 2018: Karlie seemingly shades Taylor on Instagram.

After much speculation over their friendship, Karlie reportedly threw shade at Taylor on Instagram. In a video of her playing basketball for Love magazine, the model wrote, "Swish swish." Many fans thought it referred to Katy Perry's rumored diss track about Taylor, "Swish Swish." Shortly after, Karlie changed the caption.

February 2018: Karlie and Katy Perry grab dinner together.

Rumors of a broken friendship circulated after Karlie went to dinner with Taylor's enemy, Katy Perry.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2018: Karlie calls Taylor one of her "closest friends."

In a cover story for The New York Times, the model referred to Taylor as one of her "closest friends." The piece added that "despite internet gossip suggesting otherwise, the pair continues to be good friends, and they talk frequently." "Don't believe everything you read," Karlie warned.

Article continues below advertisement

August 2018: Karlie attends Taylor's show in Nashville.

While in Nashville for her "Reputation" tour, Taylor reunited with Karlie. The model posted a selfie of the two on social media with the caption, "No one puts on a show like @taylorswift. #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you."

August 2019: Karlie hangs out with Taylor's enemy, Scooter Braun.

After being unable to attend both of Karlie's wedding ceremonies due to "prior commitments," Taylor seemingly cut ties with the model after she was seen on Instagram with Scooter Braun.

Article continues below advertisement

August 2023: Karlie attends Taylor's final Los Angeles show of "The Eras Tour."

In an unexpected turn of events, Karlie was spotted at Taylor's final Los Angeles show of her "Eras" tour. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "She initially was seated in the 200s sections, but at one point in the night, security took her to the VIP section. Karlie was recording some of Taylor's performances on her phone and singing along."

Why did Taylor and Karlie stop being friends?