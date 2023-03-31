Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Are Total Friendship Goals IRL By Katherine Stinson Mar. 31 2023, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

We have sandwiches to thank for the adorable friendship between Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. The Murder Mystery 2 co-stars have been BFFs since the '90s, and we've got all the details on how they met here.

So how did a simple sandwich bring these two titans of comedy together in the first place, you ask? Here's everything we know about Jennifer and Adam's friendship (because goals, honestly).

Source: Getty Images They're both so cute and comedic.

Jennifer Aniston's and Adam Sandler's friendship started with a sandwich.

Back in the '90s, when Friends reigned supreme on cable and social media wasn't a thing, Jennifer was dating one of Adam's friends. According to US Weekly, Jennifer, Adam's friend, and Adam met up one fateful day at Jerry's Deli in Los Angeles. Jennifer and the unknown friend didn't last, but her friendship with Adam was forever.

The platonic love was still evident years later on the Murder Mystery 2 red carpet, where Jennifer told People magazine, "Yes, there's trust. We trust each other and we know that we're going to have a good time...We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other."

Source: Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in 2011.

As for what Adam had to say about his bestie? He still remembers meeting Jennifer for the first time, telling People Magazine, "remember when we first met, we had breakfast together and I thought she was funny as hell...Then I saw her a few more times and I just always ... she made me happy when I'd see her."

Adam and Jennifer have worked together several times since 2011.

Adam and Jennifer reprise their roles in the Netflix film Murder Mystery 2 as Nick and Audrey Spitz respectively, a married couple who has since launched their own detective agency after solving their first murder back in the 2019 film Murder Mystery. Have the two comedy legends co-starred in any projects before the Murder Mystery films?

Source: Getty Images They've got each other's backs – literally!

Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2 aren't Jennifer and Adam's first co-star rodeos — the pair played a couple in the 2011 film Just Go With It (it was their first movie project together). Did you know that Adam was also there for Jennifer when she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2012? He had the crowd in stitches at the ceremony as he gave a speech about Jennifer in his typical comedic manner.