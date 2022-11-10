Jennifer Aniston Has Finally Revealed the Real Salad She Ate on the Set of 'Friends'

Back in the spring of 2022, Jennifer Aniston's salad recipe — which she allegedly ate every day on the set of Friends for nearly a decade — blew up on TikTok. It was all the rage on the food side of the clock app, but perhaps we got it all wrong.

See, our beloved friend Rachel Green is Allure's December 2022 cover star, and she got real with the publication about her emotional IVF journey, her sadness over the slow death of the traditional movie star, oh, and salad.

Here's what Jen had to say about the "Jennifer Aniston salad" trend on TikTok.