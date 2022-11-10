Jennifer Aniston Has Finally Revealed the Real Salad She Ate on the Set of 'Friends'
For some strange reason, there's nothing that unites us more as a society than celebrity salad recipes. From Olivia Wilde's special salad dressing (which many believe is actually Nora Ephron's vinaigrette) to Baked by Melissa's green goddess salad, the masses (aka us) are enlivened when a celeb salad concoction suddenly finds its way into the public sphere (aka TikTok).
Back in the spring of 2022, Jennifer Aniston's salad recipe — which she allegedly ate every day on the set of Friends for nearly a decade — blew up on TikTok. It was all the rage on the food side of the clock app, but perhaps we got it all wrong.
See, our beloved friend Rachel Green is Allure's December 2022 cover star, and she got real with the publication about her emotional IVF journey, her sadness over the slow death of the traditional movie star, oh, and salad.
Here's what Jen had to say about the "Jennifer Aniston salad" trend on TikTok.
Jennifer Aniston never ate the famous TikTok salad recipe.
Gasp! Say it ain't so. Though it's not what Jen ate on the set of Friends, let's refresh you on the viral salad recipe's ingredients.
According to The Salad Lab — whose TikTok video has been viewed over 1.7 million times — the salad includes olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, cracked bulgur wheat, cucumber, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, red onion, pistachios, parsley, and mint (though The Salad Lab opted for basil instead).
Other TikTok videos — including one by food blogger @the_bottomlesspit — have even more views, but The Salad Lab's video is the one that was shown to Jen.
During a filmed interview with Allure, Jennifer shared "her candid thoughts, live on camera, about TikTok and its sometimes-brilliant, sometimes-silly, and sometimes-downright-dangerous trends." Naturally, she critiqued the buzzed-about recipe.
To our surprise, almost every single ingredient in the viral TikTok recipe was incorrect. (Where did this godforsaken recipe come from?) After she verbally axed a slew of ingredients while watching the aforementioned TikTok, it was time to reveal the real recipe.
"The salad [I ate] was from the commissary, and it was a Cobb salad that we basically butchered," she told Allure.
"It was just lettuce, iceberg, I believe, which has zero nutritional benefits, and chopped tomato, garbanzo beans — too many garbanzo beans is a little bad for your tummy, for mine, personally — salami, crunchy turkey bacon, and chicken. Oh, and pecorino cheese!"
The makeshift Cobb salad was topped with Italian dressing.
"But this is gorgeous. I would eat this," she said, referring to the TikTok salad.
Honestly, we feel lied to. Go on, TikTok fanatics, make the real Jennifer Aniston Friends salad recipe go viral.