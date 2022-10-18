The Lowdown on the Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles Salad Incident
Once again, Olivia Wilde is making headlines for something suspicious. No, it's not over her alleged feud with Florence Pugh on the set of Don't Worry Darling. Or about whether or not she fired Shia LeBeouf from the film.
But it does somewhat connect to DWD as her beau, the leading man of the film, Harry Styles, is involved. But darling, there's a lot to worry about here.
Olivia's ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis is also involved and oof, this story is sure a mouthful (of salad).
Before we get into the nitty-gritty, let's do a little refresh.
Olivia and Jason shared the news that they were donezo in November 2020, claiming that their split happened months before they actually announced it. Shortly after, Olivia began dating Harry Styles, and she made it clear to the press that she did not leave Jason for Harry (which seemed suspect). Anyway, the latest juicy nugget has to do with Olivia, Jason, their ex-nanny, salad, and Harry Styles.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis's former nanny had some interesting texts on her phone about salad. (The memes write themselves.)
Olivia and Jason's former nanny, who cared for their kids Otis and Daisy, had a riveting story to share about the former couple and some salad.
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, she claimed that while Olivia and Jason were still together, there was an incident during which Olivia was preparing a salad with a "special dressing."
Unfortunately, this bowl of greens wasn't for Jason though. It was for Harry. And that made Jason furious.
The nanny provided the outlet with a screenshot of an alleged text exchange between her and Jason. In the messages, he explained that Olivia had abruptly left the house. "She left them. Wide awake. Sitting in Daisy's bed," he texted to the nanny.
Then he added, "Took her salad, and dressing, and left them." Jason allegedly tried to prevent Olivia from leaving with the salad for Harry by lying down under her car.
Sadly, we never learned what was in the salad and the alleged "special dressing" and if Harry even got to eat it. But that didn't Twitter from teasing the situation.
These memes are so good that unlike the salad, they don't even need dressing.
Absolutely savage!
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis made a joint statement about the incident.
After the salad news broke, Olivia and Jason came out with a joint statement regarding the incident.
Provided to CNN, it reads, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”
The statement continued, "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."
The identity of the nanny has not been revealed.
Honestly, it's unclear who is telling the truth here, but either way, it's pretty juicy. If the salad story is fake, it means that Olivia and Jason's former nanny is trying to sabotage them, which is also a story we'd want the tea on.