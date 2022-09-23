Fans and Critics Agree When It Comes to Harry Styles' Acting Talents... or Lack Thereof

As the film neared its Sept. 23 theatrical release, the drama only seemed to get worse. From Harry's rollercoaster relationship with director Olivia Wilde to some seriously *awkward* interactions at the Venice Film Festival, it was almost hard to keep up with the latest gossip.

Now that the release is finally here, it seems the attention has turned back to the movie itself — but not in a positive way. When it comes to the performances, everyone appears to be skeptical about Harry’s ability to act. Even die-hard Harry fans are pointing out his bad acting. But is he really that bad?