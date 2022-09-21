Recent Boa Drama Dropped at a Harry Styles Concert, and We're Not Talking About a Snake

In a perfect world, when one sees that a boa was potentially stolen at a Harry Styles concert, the boa in question is a boa constrictor. Imagine living in a universe where a snake that is roughly 10 feet long cannot only be snuck into Madison Square Garden, but it can also be stolen while there. We can all agree that story is the one we want circulating on TikTok. Sadly, that's not the boa story we got.

Let's get into what happened to Boa Woman at the Harry Styles concert. Don't worry darling, we got you.