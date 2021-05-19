Logo
Chris Pine, Audrina Patridge
Who Is Chris Pine Dating Now? 'The Hills' Star Audrina Patridge Talks 2009 Romance and "Great Kiss"

By

May. 19 2021, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

As one of Hollywood's elite Chrises (along with Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Pratt), it's no surprise that Star Trek actor Chris Pine has dated several actresses and models throughout his career. 

Though the A-list actor seemingly likes to keep his personal life on the down-low and out of the tabloids, one of Chris's exes is spilling the tea on what it was like to not only go out to dinner with the star but to kiss him as well. 

Keep reading to find out more about what Audrina Patridge had to say about dating Chris.

Audrina Patridge spills the tea on dating Chris Pine in the mid-2000s.

Watch out, because this tea is piping hot.

The Hills: New Beginnings star sat down with co-host Adam Glyn on the Hollywood Raw podcast and was asked about the biggest celebrity she has ever dated that no one (aka the public) knows about.

While rumors have swirled of a romance between the reality star and the actor, the two never confirmed they were an item. Well, until 2021.

Audrina Patridge
"This is whenever his movie just came out and I had just finished [my 2009 movie] Sorority Row. So we were all in Vegas for an award show, Rumer Willis and the whole cast [of Sorority Row]. [Chris] came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number," the star recalled. 

"And all the girls were kicking me under the table like, 'Oh, my God. You don't know who that is?' I'm like, 'No.' They're like, 'That's Chris Pine.' I was like, 'Oh, he's hot,'" she told the host.

However, like many Hollywood romances, the two eventually fizzled out but not before stepping out "more than a few times" together. And, Audrina will "never forget" the "great kiss" that the two shared while grabbing dinner at an Italian restaurant.

"I remember he ordered black squid pasta. I, at the time, didn't really know what that was," she said. "I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips. When he licked them, he's like, 'You're so beautiful. Can I kiss you?' And I was like, 'Okay,'" she continued. "So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever, I didn't care."

Chris Pine
So, why did the duo eventually call it quits?

According to the MTV star, Chris was not a fan of the "paparazzi side of it." 

"So being on The Hills, our lives completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming," she explained, adding, "He was more a real actor, theater actor and loved to read books and jazz music and didn't really like to go out to clubs or anything like that."

Who is Chris Pine dating now?

In 2018, rumors surfaced that Chris was dating The Mummy actress Annabelle Wallis after the two were spotted walking through Heathrow Airport together.

The duo were spotted again a few months later and seemingly confirmed their relationship that August while vacationing in Italy alongside Chris's parents, per People.

Annabelle Wallis
In March 2020, Chris and Annabelle were spotted (via People) buying groceries in Los Angeles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19).

Though the couple like to keep a low profile when it comes to their relationship, it seems like they are very much still an item.

