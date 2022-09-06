Chris Pine Isn't the Only Actor in His Family — Meet His Parents and Sibling

It's been a busy time for Chris Pine, the A-lister with four movies in the pipeline who got (possibly) spat on by Harry Styles at the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5, 2022.

Chris's upcoming projects include Dungeons & Dragons; Poolman, which he wrote, directs, and stars in; Newsflash, about JFK's assassination; and an untitled Star Trek sequel.

But who does he rely on for support? Does Chris have siblings?