Will There Be a 'Magnum P.I.' Season 5? The Show Hasn't Been Renewed Yet

Will There Be a 'Magnum P.I.' Season 5? The Show Hasn't Been Renewed YetBy Anna Garrison
May. 7 2022, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Magnum P.I.
When fans of the original Magnum P.I. heard the show would be rebooted for a new audience, many were skeptical. However, fans quickly grew to love this new version of Magnum, played by Jay Hernandez. Following the Season 4 finale on May 6, 2022, fans were concerned that the finale could be the last of Magnum and friends.
Will there be a Season 5 of Magnum P.I.? Here's everything we know about the show's status so far.
Will there be a Season 5 of 'Magnum P.I.'?
On May 6, 2022, the Season 4 finale for Magnum P.I. aired. The finale teased a burgeoning will-they-won't-they romance between Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and Thomas Magnum, until Higgins sees Magnum's ex Lia emerge from his bedroom. Once again tabling her feelings, Higgins and Magnum work to help Gordon recover his ex-wife Beth from being kidnapped.
After rescuing Beth and working to catch the blackmailer behind the kidnapping, Suzy (Betsy Phillips) goes into labor with Rick's (Zachary Knighton) baby and delivers a healthy little girl. During their time at the hospital, Higgins needs a moment to escape and Magnum follows her, asking what's wrong. She confesses she went to his home to state her feelings for him but retreated upon seeing Lia.
Luckily, Magnum explains that Lia was just in need of a place to crash after partying the night before while he slept on the couch. And even better, Higgins and Magnum can mutually confess their feelings for one another at long last, where they shared a kiss as the screen faded to black!
What's next for the intrepid Magnum P.I. team? No one knows, as the show has yet to be renewed by CBS. Fans have been concerned about the show's lack of renewal for weeks, but Jay Hernandez spoke to TV Line recently to emphasize that the show isn't in any danger.
In terms of getting a Season 5, Jay said, "We're golden," and added, "The numbers are great, it travels well internationally…So yeah, I think we’re in good shape. And you know what, [The Powers That Be are] happy with the show. They loved this season, a lot of the stories they were really digging. And the episode I directed, they loved to the extent that I’ve already been asked to direct another one next season."
However, he hinted that it might not be all sunshine and roses for the couple known as "Miggy" moving forward. Jay suggested that the characters finally getting together would come "at the end of the show. Not the end of the season, but the end of the entire show. So, I don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon. I think that tension and the dynamic between Higgins and Magnum is a big part of why the show works, and if you take that away and they become a couple, the show loses a lot."
Fans will have to wait and find out what happens with Magnum P.I. In the meantime, they can re-watch episodes on Paramount Plus.