Harry Styles Appears to Have Spit on Chris Pine at the Premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling'
The premiere of Don't Worry Darling, held on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, has already provided fans with plenty of food for thought.
Harry Styles, who plays Jack Chambers in the movie, sent the internet aflame by apparently spitting on his co-star, Chris Pine, at the prestigious event. What happened? Did Harry's saliva get spontaneously lodged on Chris Pine? Here's what you should know.
Harry Styles appears to have spit on Chris Pine during the premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling.'
Harry and his partner, Olivia Wilde, arrived separately in Venice ahead of the premiere of Don't Worry Darling. The thriller appears to be cursed when it comes to promotional events.
Olivia was famously served custody papers at a CinemaCon presentation of Don't Worry Darling in the spring of 2022, and the film's star, Florence Pugh, was noticeably absent from the press conference for the movie at the festival, apparently due to her stringent shooting schedule for Dune 2 but also maybe due to a rumored feud with the director.
On top of all that, things seemed to be going less than smoothly between Harry and Olivia at the premiere event, possibly because of the video that surfaced concerning Olivia's attempt to keep problematic actor Shia LaBoeuf in the cast (in the role that eventually went to her beau, Hary).
Harry then made headlines by seemingly spitting on Chris just as he was taking his seat at the Sala Grande. Olivia appears to have taken notice of the odd gesture, but the videos circulating online don't provide that much detail on her reaction.
Not too surprisingly, the Harry Styles spitting rumors brought about an onslaught of tweets and jokes. It's now been dubbed #spitgate.
The conversations around whether Harry spat or not continue, and the number of tweets dedicated to the topic is on the rise. Harry undoubtedly scored a meme-able moment, but his co-stars weren't resting on their laurels either.
"Watching the [timeline] try and break down the Harry Styles Chris Pine spitting allegations like it's the assassination of JFK," tweeted @zo1oft.
"I don’t know how I’m supposed to focus on The Bachelorette when Harry Styles is out here spitting on Chris Pine," tweeted @BarstoolRia.
"There is a person out there who potentially has video evidence of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine walking around with what I can only describe as a modern-day Zapruder film in their pocket," tweeted @crispinophurs.
"Everyone is asking why Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine, and no one is asking why Chris Pine isn't spitting in my mouth!" tweeted @MrRandyHavens.
"The 'I did not spit on that man' notes app apology Harry Styles will soon be forced to tweet is already shaping up to be an all-timer," tweeted @been_herde.
Apparently, Harry Styles's go-to tour move also involves spitting and he has earned a nickname: "the whale."
Harry previously garnered controversy among fans by taking big gulps of water while performing a concert and spitting it back at fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, per the Daily Mail. Several compilations, which capture the move in its various iterations, are available on YouTube. Some date back to 2018.
Some fans ventured so far as to reference the whale in their tweets delving into the Harry Styles vs. Chris Pine controversy.
"I’m only disappointed Harry styles didn’t do the whale over Chris Pine," tweeted @daniellemxfad.