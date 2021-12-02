Miranda Cosgrove Teases OG 'iCarly' Characters Who Will Return for Season 2 of the Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

From playing Megan on Drake & Josh to Summer in School of Rock to the title character on iCarly, Miranda Cosgrove holds a special place in the heart of every millennial whose parents let them watch Nickelodeon in the early aughts.

In the summer of 2021, nostalgia swept the nation when the iCarly reboot aired on Paramount Plus, with Miranda returning to her roots as web show host Carly Shay.