Fans Will Be Surprised by How Many Episodes Are in Season 1 of the 'iCarly' Reboot

No need to worry that the series is already halfway through its fresh run because iCarly will be back. Paramount Plus has renewed the hit series for a second season. The iCarly revival has been ranked among Paramount Plus's most-streamed titles since it premiered. Nickelodeon Studios will start production on the second season this fall in Los Angeles.

The streaming platform took to social media on July 15 to announce the great news. Along with a photo of the cast they wrote, "BIG NEWS! The massive hit iCarly is renewed for Season 2! Who else needs some Skybucks to celebrate!?"

New episodes of the iCarly reboot drop Thursdays on Paramount Plus.