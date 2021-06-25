With the Cast of 'iCarly' Being All Grown up, the New Show Isn't Geared Towards Kids

With the Cast of 'iCarly' Being All Grown up, the New Show Isn't Geared Towards KidsBy Toni Sutton
Jun. 24 2021, Published 8:06 p.m. ET
The iCarly reboot is here, and fans of the original series were excited to see that some of the original cast of the Nickelodeon hit are back to reprise their roles. Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay), and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) may be all grown up, but they still have plenty of hijinks. iCarly ran on Nickelodeon for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 and followed Carly's internet show, which became a huge success being one of the first web streaming shows online.
Where the reboot picks up is that Carly is 26 years old and has found success but realizes that she's missing her platform and community. Reed Alexander, who plays web critic Nevel Papperman spoke with CNN about the cast being back together again for the new iCarly. He shared, "Being together on set with the cast again, playing our parts again — it all felt extremely natural, and I know the viewers are in for a treat when the show premieres."
Fans of the show will be taken back if they're trying to relive some childhood nostalgia because they're grown up just like the actors on the show, which means that the reboot probably won't have the same kiddish storylines. From what we've seen so far, the new iCarly reboot is not appropriate for kids. Keep reading to find out why.
The new 'iCarly' reboot is not for kids.
Now that the iCarly cast members are adults, the storylines of the new reboot will reflect that growth. This means that audiences will notice how much more grown-up the new iCarly is versus the original show. The new series features more adult storylines, and that includes sex. In an interview with Page Six, Jerry Trainor, who plays Carly's brother Spencer, talks about the show being more grown-up.
He says, "It's basically an Andrew Dice Clay concert. No, [but] we're going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It's not going to be super-raw, but yeah, there's going to be sexual situations. And you know, I say 'damn it' in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we're grown-ups." In the same interview, Nathan Kress, who plays the geeky Freddie Benson, discussed how the new reboot is not geared specifically towards kids.
Nathan disclosed, “This is an adult show and it’s not specifically for kids. And that’s been exciting for us — to just see where these characters from a kid’s show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way.”
Parents may want to watch an episode or two first before showing it to their kids to see if they feel it's appropriate for them.
New episodes of the iCarly reboot drop Thursdays on Paramount Plus.