With the Cast of 'iCarly' Being All Grown up, the New Show Isn't Geared Towards Kids

Now that the iCarly cast members are adults, the storylines of the new reboot will reflect that growth. This means that audiences will notice how much more grown-up the new iCarly is versus the original show. The new series features more adult storylines, and that includes sex. In an interview with Page Six , Jerry Trainor, who plays Carly's brother Spencer, talks about the show being more grown-up.

He says, "It's basically an Andrew Dice Clay concert. No, [but] we're going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It's not going to be super-raw, but yeah, there's going to be sexual situations. And you know, I say 'damn it' in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we're grown-ups." In the same interview, Nathan Kress, who plays the geeky Freddie Benson, discussed how the new reboot is not geared specifically towards kids.

Nathan disclosed, “This is an adult show and it’s not specifically for kids. And that’s been exciting for us — to just see where these characters from a kid’s show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way.”

Parents may want to watch an episode or two first before showing it to their kids to see if they feel it's appropriate for them.

New episodes of the iCarly reboot drop Thursdays on Paramount Plus.