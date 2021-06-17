The 'iCarly' Cast Without Sam: “It’s Given Us the Space to Introduce New Characters”

Reboots are all good and fun, but if there’s nothing new about them, then how successful can they be? Fuller House was a hit because of all the new characters that were introduced into the world of the Tanner sisters. So although Jerry and the cast definitely miss Jennette, Jerry also saw the upside of her absence.

“It has given us the space to introduce new characters,” Jerry said of Jennette’s absence, “to have new voices, and to go in I think directions that are unexpected and might be welcome.” The biggest example of this is the addition of Laci Mosley , who is playing Carly’s current best friend, Harper.

And in all honesty, this is something we can all relate to. While some of us hold on close to our middle school friendships, we also gain new friendships in adulthood, so the iCarly reboot would be remiss not to bring on some new faces. We can’t wait to see how this new dynamic plays out.

The iCarly reboot premieres June 17 on Paramount Plus. New episodes drop Thursdays.