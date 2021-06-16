Original 'iCarly' Creator Dan Schneider Is Not Involved in the Reboot — Here's Why

Known as the man behind shows like All That, Drake & Josh, iCarly, and more, Dan was with Nickelodeon since the late 1980s. However, GossipCop reports that Nickelodeon decided to part ways with Dan in 2018.

The reason, in particular, seems to be very murky. For starters, reports share that the decision for Dan and the network to part ways was mutual. The network even wished him well and sang his praises for the work he has contributed during his tenure with Nickelodeon.