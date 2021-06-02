Here's What Happened in the Last-Ever Episode of 'iCarly,' Titled "iGoodbye"

Nickelodeon's groundbreaking sitcom iCarly was a huge hit when it began airing in 2007, thanks to its pertinent topic choice, well-written characters, and hilarious scenes drawing on situational humor.

In its prime, the popular TV show featured star guests like Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, and One Direction. Over the course of six seasons, it addressed light-hearted topics like email chains and more serious ones such as first love and finding a job. So, how did iCarly come to an end?