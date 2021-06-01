If There's One Thing That Nathan Kress Loves More Than Acting, It's His Family

If There's One Thing That Nathan Kress Loves More Than Acting, It's His FamilyBy Chris Barilla
Jun. 1 2021, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
If you've ever watched an episode of iCarly, then odds are that you're familiar with Nathan Kress. His role as nerdy, lovable cameraman Freddie Benson on the show solidified him a place in fans' hearts and minds for years, and even now almost a decade removed from the show's final episode, he's still recognized worldwide as the same Freddie who couldn't ever seem to make it to "1" while doing the iCarly episode countdowns.
Nowadays, aside from his sustained fame from that role and various other projects, Nathan enjoys a happy and fulfilling family life that he isn't shy about sharing online. So, is he married, and who are his kids? Keep reading to find out!
Nathan Kress is happily married to London Elise Kress.
It's true, the iCarly star got himself involved in a whirlwind romance back in 2015 that moved rather quickly, and now he and London Kress are officially wed. It's unclear when the couple first officially started dating, but they were engaged on May 29, 2015, and by November 15 of the same year, they were married.
Nathan isn't the only one with a Hollywood career in the couple either, as London has a few notable roles under her belt as well. She has worked as both an actress and a stunt performer, and her role on Into the Storm alongside Nathan is exactly what brought them together to begin with.
Nathan, who stars in the 'iCarly' reboot, shares two kids with wife London.
It wasn't just their relationship that got serious quickly, as the two lovebirds were eager to bring their own little bundles of joy into the world soon after getting together. Their first daughter, Rosie Carolyn Kress, was born on Dec. 21, 2017, and the duo welcomed their second daughter, Evie Elise Kress, on March 20, 2021.
The star has always been one to give fans insight to his personal life via social media, and he talks extensively about the impact that being a father and a husband has on him in countless posts. Even though he's clearly a great dad, Nathan is still dedicated to his craft, and currently, bringing the reboot of iCarly to the masses is one of the main things on his mind.
In the wake of some comments online about casting choices for the reboot, Nathan took to Instagram to defend the show and its decisions. He wrote in the post, "Anyone who resorts to hate and bullying the HUMAN BEINGS who are making our show a reality are no fans of ours. Not gonna put up with this. Racism has no place here (or anywhere). Do better, or see yourself out."
Catch the iCarly reboot exclusively via Paramount Plus when it releases on June 17, 2021.