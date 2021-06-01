If There's One Thing That Nathan Kress Loves More Than Acting, It's His Family

It wasn't just their relationship that got serious quickly, as the two lovebirds were eager to bring their own little bundles of joy into the world soon after getting together. Their first daughter, Rosie Carolyn Kress, was born on Dec. 21, 2017, and the duo welcomed their second daughter, Evie Elise Kress, on March 20, 2021.

The star has always been one to give fans insight to his personal life via social media, and he talks extensively about the impact that being a father and a husband has on him in countless posts. Even though he's clearly a great dad, Nathan is still dedicated to his craft, and currently, bringing the reboot of iCarly to the masses is one of the main things on his mind.

In the wake of some comments online about casting choices for the reboot, Nathan took to Instagram to defend the show and its decisions. He wrote in the post, "Anyone who resorts to hate and bullying the HUMAN BEINGS who are making our show a reality are no fans of ours. Not gonna put up with this. Racism has no place here (or anywhere). Do better, or see yourself out."

Catch the iCarly reboot exclusively via Paramount Plus when it releases on June 17, 2021.