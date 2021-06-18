We Know About Their Dad, but Where's Carly and Spencer's Mom on 'iCarly'?

Now that iCarly is back thanks to the reboot on Paramount Plus , we're full of nostalgia while loving and missing some of our favorite characters. We know that not everyone who was in the original cast is back for this one, but some characters people might expect were never on the show at all.

We know that the title character Carly Shay lives with her brother Spencer. There was even an episode of the original show that featured their grandparents. But where is Carly's mom? Is her dad somewhere in the picture? Here's what happened and why you don't see their parents on iCarly.

What happened to Carly's mom?

Unfortunately, there's barely any information about where Carly's mom is. She's almost never mentioned on the show, and there's never an explanation about what happened to her. Because of this, many fans believe she's dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Paramount Plus

At least with her dad, there's a reason we're given as to why he's not around, and we know where he is. Some fans believe that maybe the kids have negative feelings toward their mom. Maybe she abandoned the family and that's why she's never talked about. In one episode, it's confirmed that if Carly couldn't live with Spencer, she'd have to live with some other relative.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the iCarly Fandom, there's a YouTube video where Jerry Trainor, who plays Spencer, is asked about his character's mom. He says, "I don't know, shopping, I guess." In the 2021 reboot, there is an episode where Carly is asked what her parents do for a living. She answers about her dad, but when it comes to finding out about her mom, she just changes the subject.

Because we don't know much of anything about Carly and Spencer's mom, a lot of people don't even think that they have the same mother. For all we know, they could each have different moms and are only connected by blood via their father's side.