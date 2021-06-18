Here's Why Noah Munck Won't Be Reprising His Role as Gibby in the 'iCarly' Reboot

Here's Why Noah Munck Won't Be Reprising His Role as Gibby in the 'iCarly' RebootBy Toni Sutton
The American teen sitcom iCarly debuted on Nickelodeon back in 2007 and ran for six seasons until the finale episode aired in November 2012. The fan-favorite character Gibby, played by Noah Munck, made his first appearance on the series in the third episode of Season 1.
Gibby only appeared in only a few scenes; however, every time the camera was on him, he brought the laughs. That's when the comic relief character was born, and he became somewhat of a regular presence for the rest of iCarly’s run.
Now almost nine years later, the series created by Dan Schneider is back. The long-awaited reboot airs on the streaming platform Paramount Plus. The 13-episode season centers around a now-adult Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and her friends as they navigate their way through family, work, love, and all the challenges life throws at you in your twenties. Also reprising their roles are Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress as Spencer Shay and Freddie Benson.
However, two other beloved characters will not be back for the reboot. Carly’s best friend Sam Puckett, played by Jennette McCurdy, is not returning to the series, and neither is the hilarious Gibby. Jeanette walked away from acting years ago, so it wasn’t a surprise that she wouldn’t be on the show, but why did Noah decide not to return for the reboot? Keep reading to find out the reason Gibby is not returning on iCarly.
Here's the real reason why Gibby is not returning to 'iCarly.'
When the iCarly reboot was officially in the works, the biggest thing on fans' minds was whether they would see an appearance from Gibby. While Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor were talking about the forthcoming reboot with Entertainment Tonight, they were asked whether Noah Muck would appear on the show, and Nathan stated, "That's a great question. I don't know." Jerry added, "I don't know either. I don't know the answer to that yet!"
In 2017, on the OYC Podcast, Noah revealed that he had a "weird relationship" with iCarly. He did share that he appreciated his time on the sitcom but at the same time had some hatred towards it.
Noah explained that he felt that his character Gibby was the "punching bag" and the "expense of the joke" on the series. For him, this stigma from the show followed him whenever he had interactions with fans, which has turned him off on the idea of returning.
In the end, he did say, "Maybe one day I'll have a better relationship with it, and who knows, I'll come back." Well, maybe fans will get their wish at some point, and Noah will once again play the unforgettable Gibby. But, for now, it appears that he has no intentions of returning to the iCarly reboot.
The first three episodes of iCarly are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. New episodes drop Thursdays.