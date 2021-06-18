Here's Why Noah Munck Won't Be Reprising His Role as Gibby in the 'iCarly' Reboot

The American teen sitcom iCarly debuted on Nickelodeon back in 2007 and ran for six seasons until the finale episode aired in November 2012. The fan-favorite character Gibby, played by Noah Munck, made his first appearance on the series in the third episode of Season 1.

Gibby only appeared in only a few scenes; however, every time the camera was on him, he brought the laughs. That's when the comic relief character was born, and he became somewhat of a regular presence for the rest of iCarly’s run.