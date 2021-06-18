Fans Are Loving These Surprise Cameos in the 'iCarly' Reboot

It’s no surprise that a series that is about a YouTuber would bring in some real-life influencers. In some ways, the new iCarly reboot pokes fun at influencer and social media culture, but in other ways, it knows we all take part in it. So when real-life YouTuber Alex Wassabi appears in “iFauxpologize,” we couldn’t be that surprised.

did i just see @AlexWassabi on the icarly episode- pic.twitter.com/F3avjhWlqH

Alex Wassabi, who’s usually really loud and boisterous in his online persona, plays an ASMR stan. We see him whisper and eat a chip off of Spencer’s art to make a crunchy sound. There’s another guest star in the episode who’s not quite as well known — George Montgomery Butler . George plays Latte Activist Leo, but in real life, he focuses on improv and comedy.

Will we see any of these characters again? We have no idea, but it’s always safe to say, "More Josie Totah, please."

The first three episodes of iCarly are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. New episodes drop Thursdays.