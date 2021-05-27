'Rebel' Has Been Canceled After One Season — Here's How Many Episodes Are Left

Many fans of the show and viewers who want the network to give the show a chance to shine have started a petition and social media campaign under the hashtag #SaveRebel. The petition on Change.org currently has over 50,000 signatures from fans pleading with the network to give the show a chance. Many hoped that the cast's star power as well as the fact that Grey's Anatomy was the show's lead-in would be enough to keep Rebel's ratings high.

Many shows that were canceled in recent years have found new life on other networks. The most notable examples are Brooklyn 99, which was rescued from Fox by NBC, and Lucifer, which went from Fox to Netflix. Perhaps, being that they share the same parent company with ABC, Hulu will save Rebel? Only time will tell. Rebel wasn't the only show in its lineup to see the chopping block: American Housewife, Mixed-ish, and For Life were also canceled.

Hashtag campaigns have been the saving grace for many television shows and films throughout recent years, so hopefully executives are seeing the love people have for Rebel and are working to give the show the finale that fans deserve. Until then, viewers will have four more episodes to enjoy before Rebel is officially over.

Catch new episodes of Rebel on ABC at 10 p.m. Thursdays.