Could Julia Roberts Possibly Guest Star on ABC's Erin Brockovich-Inspired 'Rebel'?

ABC’s newest drama Rebel stars Katey Sagal, who plays Annie “Rebel” Bello. The new series centers around Rebel, a blue-collar legal advocate who doesn’t have a law degree but who’s fearless and brilliant. She'll go to bat for people who have been wronged by major corporations.

Seeing how Erin's life inspires the show, viewers may be wondering if Julia Roberts , who portrayed her in the famous movie Erin Brokovich, would make a cameo on the show. Keep reading to find out if Julia Roberts will be in Rebel.

Rebel is like both the real Erin and the movie version — she helps underdogs. However, in the ABC series, the character will be more of an observer. So most likely, Julia Roberts won't be on Rebel, but you never know! If not this season, maybe the next one!

Over 20 years ago, Julia Roberts won an Oscar for starring in Erin Brockovich for playing Erin, a brash legal clerk turned activist who successfully built a case against PG&E for poisoning the drinking water in Hinkley, Calif. with a carcinogen. While the real Erin's life inspires the show, Rebel will focus on another take on the amazing Erin.

Erin Brockovich serves as one of the executive producers of 'Rebel.'

CBS’s new drama Rebel is executive produced by the real Erin Brockovich and creator Krista Vernoff, who is the showrunner and executive producer for Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. In an interview with The Wrap, Erin discussed her enthusiasm about the new show and all it brings to the table. She said, “Rebel is not just my story, it is all of our stories. There is a hero that exists in all of us, and I am so excited for Krista Vernoff and ABC to bring their visionary storytelling to this series."

She added, "The name Rebel oozes self-empowerment, courage, and rising above, even in the worst of circumstances. I cannot think of anyone better to play this role than the indomitable Katey Sagal, who is such a force, as well as the rest of this extraordinary cast.” In the same interview, Krista speaks just as highly of Erin as she did of her.

Source: ABC

As she talked about Erin and the new drama series, she shared, "The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description. Erin works tirelessly for social, legal, and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree. She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing."

She also noted, "It has been a tremendous honor to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her. I am thrilled to be working with a dream cast led by the extraordinary Katey Sagal with the incredible Tara Nicole Weyr directing, and I’m so grateful for the support of Dana Walden, Karey Burke, Craig Hunegs, Jonnie Davis, and all my partners at Walt Disney Television and ABC."

Source: ABC