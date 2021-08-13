We All Wanted It, so Is It Finally Happening? Do Carly and Freddie Date in the ‘iCarly’ Reboot?

Everyone is talking about it because we’ve been excited forever. Finally, finally, the popular Nickelodeon teen sitcom iCarly is back with new episodes.

Unlike other reboots, this one has many original cast members. Plus, the show is meant to be for the kids who grew up with the original show, who are now adults. So the show gets to take on more mature themes than it ever did before, including sex and relationships. So, will fans see Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) embark on a relationship of their own?

Do Carly and Freddie date in the new 'iCarly'?

The original iCarly aired its final episode on Nov. 23, 2012, and fans had to say goodbye to the characters they’d grown to love. That’s why fans are so excited for the reboot because it’s the same characters, 10 years in the future. The original show centered around Carly Shay, who created a vlog called iCarly, and supporting her were her best friends Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie Benson.

One of the obvious undertones in the original show was the tension between Carly and Freddie, considering that Freddie had a massive crush on her. Yes, they were best friends, but there was always a push for the two to be more romantic. Instead, the show went in another direction and had Freddie start dating Sam. But with Sam not in the reboot and both Carly and Freddie seemingly single, fans hoped they'd see "Creddie" come to life.

But unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like that’s in the cards for Carly and Freddie. At least not yet. The episode that aired on Aug. 12, 2021, throws a wrench in fans’ hopes for a Carly and Freddie romance. We’re introduced to a new character, Wes (Josh Plasse), when Carly needed help fixing her car in the episode. Wes is a mechanic, and at the end of the episode, Carly agrees to go on a date with him.

While that may seem innocent enough, Nathan Kress revealed that Wes's character is likely to stay around for a while. Nathan directed the episode, and he told The Wrap that he was excited to be in charge of the episode when fans are introduced to Wes, noting that his storyline is just getting started.

“There’s no guarantees in this world,” Nathan said. “We’re introducing new characters all the time, who could shake up the calculus between Carly and Freddie.” But there’s still hope for a Carly-Freddie romance. Laci Mosley, who plays Carly’s roommate Harper, told TVLine that she’s one of the fans rooting for these two characters to get together.

