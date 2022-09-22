Where Was 'Don't Worry Darling' Filmed? Here's the Scoop

And while most people would believe that this setting can only be reconstructed by a production team, there are neighborhoods in the U.S. with that retro charm intact. Case in point: Palm Springs.

According to Visit Palm Springs, the city is known for bridging the gap between a “desert environment and leisure living” which can be seen in the film. Additionally, the site shares that Palm Springs “has one of the largest concentrations of preserved mid-century modern architecture in the world.” So, it’s easy why production decided to use Palm Springs as the set location.