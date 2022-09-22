Where Was 'Don't Worry Darling' Filmed? Here's the Scoop
Calling all psychological thriller fans! Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling may satisfy your fix. The storyline follows Alice (portrayed by Florence Pugh) and Jack (played by Harry Styles), who are a married couple living in a sheltered California community in the 1950s with a troublesome relationship.
Most thriller lovers would agree that location plays a role in telling a story. So, it’s time to ask the obvious question: Where are the Don’t Worry Darling filming locations? Here’s the 4-1-1.
Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was filmed in Palm Springs, Calif.
In the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, the aesthetic gives a 1950s homey feel. You know, low-rise homes with mid-century architecture and interiors that include funky patterns, detailed wallpaper, and a play on wool and velvet texture to showcase style.
And while most people would believe that this setting can only be reconstructed by a production team, there are neighborhoods in the U.S. with that retro charm intact. Case in point: Palm Springs.
According to Visit Palm Springs, the city is known for bridging the gap between a “desert environment and leisure living” which can be seen in the film. Additionally, the site shares that Palm Springs “has one of the largest concentrations of preserved mid-century modern architecture in the world.” So, it’s easy why production decided to use Palm Springs as the set location.
Per Condé Nast Traveler, there were five key locations that brought this project to life. For starters, the Canyon View Estates is where Jack and Alice live in the film. The outlet shares that the grounds has many 1950s elements including floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fronts, and geometric-patterned concrete blocks, that are exclusive to the city.
The Kaufmann Desert House was also heavily used during filming. The site shares that the house features a "mix of metal, glass, and Utah stone construction" that gives the residence its charm. Known as one of Palm Springs’ famous homes, it was built in 1946 and is located in the north-west section of the city. Folks that watched the trailer will see this home as Frank (Chris Pine) hosts a party at the residence.
Other notable locations featured in the film — per CNTraveler — include the Palm Springs Visitors Center and Palm Springs City Hall, which were both designed by Albert Frey. The Visitor's Center was once a gas station that later became an art gallery, while City Hall is a landmark that offers space-age-meets-retro flair.
Last but certainly not least, we have the Volcano House, with a frequently talked-about “galactic-looking saucer.” Unlike other locations, this is the only place that’s not located in Palm Springs. Per Desert Sun, the Volcano House is located in Newberry Springs.
The publication shares that the home was designed by architect Harold James Bissner Jr. and was once owned by television host Huell Howser.
When will ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ be released in theaters?
For folks excited to see Don’t Worry Darling in theaters, you won’t have to wait too long. The film is set to be released on Sept. 23, 2022. And with such a star-studded cast that includes some of the Hollywood and entertainment worlds elite, it’ll be smart to purchase your tickets fast.