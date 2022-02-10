Here Are 10 of the Best 'Ted Lasso' Quotes to Hold You Over Until the Series Returns

Since its inaugural season, Ted Lasso has become one of the best sports dramedies on television. The universally acclaimed series follows American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he moves to England to coach British football (aka soccer). Though he has a rocky start with AFC Richmond, eventually, everyone warms up to him.



Rather quickly, the good-natured titular character slithers his way into the hearts of his boss, players, and the entire football community. Not to mention, Ted also steals our hearts with his optimistic outlook and kind-hearted — and sometimes hilarious — phrases that make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. And now, here are our favorite Ted Lasso quotes, aka Lasso-isms.

Source: Apple TV Plus



1. "You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It's a goldfish. You know why? It's got a 10-second memory." Be a goldfish! Once you learn to stop fretting over things you can't change, everything will work out just fine.

2. "Guys have underestimated me my entire life and for years I never understood why — it used to really bother me. But then one day I was driving my little boy to school and I saw a quote by Walt Whitman, it was painted on the wall and it said, 'Be curious, not judgmental.' I like that." Ted encourages us to be kind. Rather than judging a book by its cover, we should be curious about one another and ask questions to get to know people for who they truly are (could he be any more perfect?!).

3. On whether or not Ted believes in ghosts: "I do. But more importantly, I think they need to believe in themselves." Source: Apple TV Plus This is one of Ted's best one-liners in the series. He's too pure for this world, and we must protect him at all costs because this is about the sweetest thing he's ever said.

4. "I know change can be scary ... Most of the time change is a good thing and I think that's what it's all about – embracing change, being brave, doing whatever you have to so everyone in your life can move forward with theirs and maybe it's the only way you can truly make her be happy. Obviously by her, I mean lady football." Ted somehow manages to make a rant about his art teacher, Ms. Scanlon, one of the most inspiring halftime pep talks of all time. Yes, we all know change is scary; but once you become brave enough to embrace it, things will only get better.

5. "I don't know about you, but I had an absolute peach of a Sunday." pic.twitter.com/ASqHUvCmIO — out of context ted lasso (@lassonocontext) September 20, 2021 We don't know about you, but we plan on saying this every time someone at work asks us how our weekend was. It's the perfect response; plus, it provides a promising tone for the rest of the week!

6. "Lift your heads up and look around this locker room ... I want you to be grateful that you're going through this sad moment with all these other folks because I promise you, there is something worse out there than being sad. And that is being alone and being sad. Ain't nobody in this room alone." pic.twitter.com/ZfJDssft1o — out of context ted lasso (@lassonocontext) July 11, 2021 Thanks for hitting us right in the feels, Ted. While we sit here crying, we realize how relevant Ted's words are. With this global pandemic still in our path, we need to understand that every person in this world is going through this — yes, we're sad, but we're not alone.

7. "You know, fellas, we make a lot of choices in our lives every single day... Me choosing not to be forthright with y'all, that was a bad choice. But I can't be wasting time wishing for a do-over on all that. 'Cause, that ain't how choices work... every choice is a chance, fellas." Ted speaks nothing but the truth about the concept of choices — every time we make a choice, there's a chance to better ourselves or further an aspect in our lives. Of course, sometimes we make bad choices, but there's no need to sweat it because do-overs aren't real. The only thing you can do is learn from it and be better.

8. "You know, I always figured that tea was just going to taste like hot brown water. And you know what? I was right. Yeah, it's horrible. No, thank you." We're with you on this one, Ted — tea is a big no-no! Perhaps an iced mocha latte or hot chocolate will lift your spirits.

9. "It's funny to think about the things in your life that can make you cry just knowing that they existed, can then become the same thing that makes you cry knowing that they're now gone. I think those things come into our lives to help us get from one place to a better one." Once again, Ted makes us cry! His wisdom is beyond his years, and the way he articulates these anecdotes to correlate with a vital life lesson is something we deeply admire about the character.