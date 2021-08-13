The Secret Behind Rebecca's Insanely Good Singing on 'Ted Lasso,' Revealed

Season 2 of Ted Lasso has already begun on a high note… quite literally. The first third of episodes ends with a standalone Christmas special in which Hannah Waddingham , who plays Rebecca, once again sings her heart out. But a lot of us are wondering if she’s really singing, or if someone else is singing for her.

This isn’t the first time Rebecca sings in Ted Lasso — in Season 1, we learn that Rebecca absolutely adores karaoke, and is coaxed into singing “Let It Go” from Frozen in an emotional sequence. Now that we get to hear her soaring vocals again, it’s time we answer the question once and for all as to whether Hannah Waddingham is really singing .

Yes, Hannah Waddingham is really singing in ‘Ted Lasso.’

Hannah Waddingham is an esteemed West End actress, so the writers worked in a way for her character to sing because her voice is just that good. In her Season 1 singing debut, however, Hannah was apprehensive. “I don’t want to play her as a singer,” she told Jason Sudeikis. “It needs to be something that she just likes doing. She’s having a moment when she’s letting her hair down with new pals.”

Even still, she really did not want to sing “Let It Go." "I went to Jason and said, 'I've avoided singing this song since it came out, because it's a beast,’” she told Entertainment Weekly. “He's stroking the 'stache, and he goes, 'OK, you find me a song that's better for your character.' I was like, 'Fine, I will!'” Of course, she knew there was nothing better, and we’re pleased — Hannah singing “Let It Go” is definitely one of the most memorable Ted Lasso sequences.

