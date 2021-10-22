Jason Sudeikis Has Worked Hard for His Impressive Net Worth

Despite being on 10 seasons of Saturday Night Live, it wasn't until Ted Lasso premiered that audiences began to realize how much of a comedic genius Jason Sudeikis truly is.

The Apple TV+ original series, which is currently gearing up for its third season, stars Jason as Ted, an American college football coach that heads to London to coach a struggling English Premier League soccer team. The Emmy-winning series, which Jason co-developed, has a cult-like following.