Get Your Greens in With This Viral Green Goddess Salad From TikTok

It's no secret that TikTok has had a vice-grip on the food community in recent years. For a period of time, feta was almost impossible to locate in most grocery stores as everyone rushed to make the TikTok feta pasta, and Emily Mariko inspired viewers in 2021 with her leftover salmon and rice bowls.

Like most trends, they tend to cycle in and out — and while most people have moved past the feta pasta and salmon bowls, the green goddess salad now has users in a chokehold.