Replace Your Blue Moon Orange Garnish With Mini Pies — Baked by Melissa Founder on Sweet Collab (EXCLUSIVE)

Melissa Ben-Ishay, founder of Baked by Melisssa, partnered with Blue Moon to create a line of mini holiday pies that will "garnish" your beer. Say goodbye to the iconic orange wheel for the Thanksgiving holiday, and celebrate with seasonal pies.

So, where can you buy the Blue Moon Pie Pints from Baked by Melissa? Distractify spoke exclusively with the bakery founder about developing the three pie flavors and more.