TikToker Shares Genius Hack to Scoring Free Pizza at Domino's
Do you enjoy pizza and saving money? If so, then you're going to want a grab a notepad and start jotting this all down. TikTok creator Lina Hara (@lina.hara) just shared a top-tier life hack with us and it almost feels illegal to know about this. Keep reading to find out how she's been scoring free pizza from Domino's.
TikToker shares clever hack to getting free pizza from Domino's.
"I have absolutely stumbled into the greatest life hack of all time," says Lina as she begins her video.
She explains that her local Domino's store is typically slow when it comes to processing orders. So much so that she'll often wait between an hour to an hour and a half for her pie to be delivered.
While that sounds like a drag, Lina doesn't mind the wait. Because every time her order is delayed, she receives an apology email from Domino's that offers her either a free pizza or a 20 percent off coupon.
"So of course, I'm gonna get the free pizza," she quipped.
Motioning to a Domino's pizza box in front of her, she says, "So this is currently the apology pizza for the apology pizza for the apology pizza for the apology pizza for the original pizza I ordered."
In other words, she bought one pizza. It was late. Domino's apologized via email and sent her a coupon for a free pizza. Then, the next time she ordered from Domino's, she redeemed that coupon. The order was late again, resulting in another free pizza, and so on.
As one user wrote in the comments, this endless cycle of getting free pizza from Domino's is basically a Domino effect.
Others wrote in the comment section that they were already in on this secret and had been reaping the benefits for some time.
And one former Domino's driver even chimed into the convo to give his seal of approval, noting that employees don't care how many free pizzas you order as long as you remember to tip.
How to get a pizza from Domino's for free:
Sadly, Lina's hack isn't a foolproof plan. You may order Domino's for delivery and receive your pizza in a flash — which means you miss out on the highly-coveted coupon.
Per Domino's website, a free pizza coupon is only sent to your email if your delivery takes more than 30 minutes. That said, if you're hoping to get one, you may want to try ordering from a busy location during the dinner rush.
And with that, we wish you a late Domino's delivery.