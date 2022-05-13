We've got to give credit where credit is due. With over 1.2 million likes, TikTok user @herdresscode's "hot girl summer" salad recipe helped her lose 20 pounds, "snatching her waist" in the process. The Salad Lab posted their version of her viral video.

With standout ingredients like chopped cucumber, bell pepper, hard-boiled eggs, red onion, pepperoncini, sunflower seeds, and Kroger's spicy Italian dressing (any Italian dressing will do), this salad will nourish your body and please your tastebuds.