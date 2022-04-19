Bulbs of garlic may be known to ward off undead bloodsuckers (specifically due to the plant's chemical compound allicin), but when it comes to gluttonous foodies, it's a deliciously fragrant attractant. Belonging to the Allium family along with onions, leeks, and scallions, the pungent root veggie is often found in Italian food, Chinese food — you know, actually, most savory dishes could do with a harmless clove of garlic or two ... or three.