'Bake or Break' Is Like 'Restaurant Impossible' for Sweets — Meet the Cast!By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 11 2022, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
While Robert Irvine and Gordon Ramsay have assisted failing restaurants on their respective shows, Restaurant Impossible and Kitchen Nightmares, Stephanie Boswell is aiming to help struggling bakeries survive on the new Food Network series, Bake or Break.
The award-winning pastry chef — who has previously appeared on Food Network hits like Spring Baking Championship, Chopped Sweets, and the Cooking Channel original, Baking Bad — is hitting the road to help bakery owners restore their businesses back to their former glory.
Along the way, Stephanie will deliver some solid advice and some much-needed tough love to the owners. Two notable HGTV designers will also be there to give the bakeries makeovers to make them as aesthetically appealing as possible to prospective customers.
Stephanie is the face of the Food Network program, but who else is in the recurring cast? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Bake or Break — from the cast line-up, to the episode count, to the background on the bakeries themselves.
The 'Bake or Break' cast features stars from the Food Network and from HGTV.
On each episode of Bake or Break, Stephanie will visit a bakery that is in need of both advice and a physical makeover. The chef will offer everything from recipe tips, to menu expansion ideas to give the bakeries the best chances of staying open.
While Stephanie is an expert on all things related to baked goods, she's enlisted the help of two major HGTV personalities for the makeover portion of the show.
Design Star: Next Gen and Trading Spaces alum Lauren Makk and The House My Wedding Bought host Breegan Jane will give the bakeries the upgrades they desperately need in order to survive.
The designers are very familiar with TV makeovers, but it remains to be seen if their storefront refreshes be enough to get customers through the door.
How many episodes is 'Bake or Break' Season 1?
Though the concept of Bake or Break is promising, fans won't have too much time to sink their teeth into the Food Network series. The first season of the makeover series will consist of just four hour-long episodes.
The first episode will feature The Cookie Jar, a bakery in Flint, Mich. that is owned by Teressa Morris. Though Teressa has perfected her Million Dollar Cookie recipe, the businesswoman needs Stephanie's help with expanding her menu to bring in more revenue.
The other episodes will highlight a Greek bakery that is owned by a molecular geneticist, a cake shop that caters to celebrity clients, and a family-owned by bakery that is run by former Olympian Jeanette Bolden Pickens.
Will Stephanie, Lauren, Breegan, and the rest of the crew be able to give the owners the tools to keep these bakeries in business? You'll have to tune in to find out.
New episodes of Bake or Break air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on the Food Network. You can also stream the series the same day on Discovery Plus.