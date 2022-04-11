While Robert Irvine and Gordon Ramsay have assisted failing restaurants on their respective shows, Restaurant Impossible and Kitchen Nightmares, Stephanie Boswell is aiming to help struggling bakeries survive on the new Food Network series, Bake or Break.

The award-winning pastry chef — who has previously appeared on Food Network hits like Spring Baking Championship, Chopped Sweets, and the Cooking Channel original, Baking Bad — is hitting the road to help bakery owners restore their businesses back to their former glory.