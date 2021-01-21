Gordon Ramsay's Childhood Wasn't Always Idyllic

Master chef and king of the kitchen, Gordon Ramsay is widely known for his fiery temper and tasty creations. The official creator of the "idiot sandwich," he's been making waves on reality television kitchen shows such as Hell's Kitchen, Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, and MasterChef. But how much does anyone know about his childhood ? While it might seem like he was born fiftysomething and angry, that wasn't always the case.

Gordon wasn't the only one who struggled in the years to follow, and he revealed in an interview with Hello! that his brother Ronnie was addicted to heroin. Gordon says , "I don't think there is any easy drug, but when you stoop to the depths of heroin, it's very rare you get back. We've done everything we can to help him." In 2007, Ronnie was jailed in Bali for possession. He spent 10 months in prison prior to his release.

Initially, Gordon didn't think he was destined for the kitchen, and was interested in a much flashier career choice: professional football player. For the Americans in the room, by 'football,' Gordon means soccer, and at one point, he had aspirations of signing with the Glasgow Rangers. Unfortunately, shortly thereafter, Gordon suffered an injury to his knee , thus ending his potential athletic career.

From the age of 9, Gordon and his three siblings (an older sister, Diane, a younger brother, Ronnie, and a younger sister, Yvonne) were raised in Stratford-Upon-Avon. He explained in an in-depth article for CNN that his father was frequently abusive, struggling with alcoholism and a revolving door of odd jobs. As a result, the family moved around frequently, and their childhood was not the most stable.

Thankfully, Gordon has a great support system.

In 1996, Gordon married schoolteacher Cayetana Elizabeth Hutcheson, and they share four children: Megan, Matilda (known as 'Tilly'), and twins Jack and Holly. The children make frequent appearances on his Instagram, especially Tilly, who seems to have a fondness for TikTok dances. Their youngest child, Oscar, is also a frequent superstar of his Instagram, including adorable pictures of the two together.

Unfortunately, there was a bit of family trouble that surfaced in 2017, when Gordon's father-in-law Christopher Hutcheson attempted to hack the business email of Gordon Ramsay Holdings Ltd. The reason for the hack was to attempt to find blackmail material for use against Gordon, who had a public falling out with his father-in-law after Christopher attempted to hack Gordon Ramsay Holdings Ltd. a first time for financial records and other sensitive information in 2010.

Needless to say, despite the clear successes and highlights of his career, Gordon has definitely had a rough time in life. Thankfully, with his clearly loving family and star continuously on the rise, hopefully 2021 will bring smoother sailing to the Ramsay family. You can catch Gordon on MasterChef US, Hell's Kitchen US, MasterChef Junior, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, and Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours To Hell & Back.

