Running a bakery is hard work. Just ask the struggling bakers in Food Network's Bake or Break, who are all about relying on the show's host to help them figure out where they went wrong and how to make their bakeries flourish once again.

But how do you actually apply for Bake or Break? If you happen to be the owner of your own bakery, you might be curious about how you too can gain some insight in improving your business.