The Food on 'Tiny Food Fight' Will Leave the Judges Hungry for More — Literally

The chefs, who are very much real, work with counters that are a fraction of the size they're used to. They have to use tiny measuring cups, rolling pins, and mixing bowls to prepare everything. Then, they use small versions of kitchen appliances to cook everything.

It sounds cute (and, okay, it is), but it also lends some extra difficulty to cooking that these chefs haven't seen before. Like trying to figure out how long and at what temperature to bake an apple pie that's one inch in diameter.